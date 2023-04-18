News you can trust since 1853
Ex-Wigan Warriors scrum-half Luke Robinson believes Harry Smith is becoming a more rounded player

Huddersfield Giants assistant coach Luke Robinson says Harry Smith’s key qualities have stood out since academy level.

By Amos Wynn
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

The Wigan halfback has enjoyed an impressive season so far- and has recently been included in Shaun Wane’s 40-man England squad.

Robinson, who spent three seasons with the Warriors as a player, believes Smith is becoming a more rounded player.

Speaking on the Super League Show, he said: “He’s always been sensational.

Harry SmithHarry Smith
Harry Smith
“I used to coach at academy level and he was always good at directing the team around the field.

“His kicking game has always been second to none, but I think he’s becoming a more rounded player.

“He’s started to attack the game a little more and his running game is picking up.

“He’s turning into a really good player.

Luke RobinsonLuke Robinson
Luke Robinson

“He used to tear my academy teams apart- and it was his game management that stood out.

“He was a young man with a young head on his shoulders.”

The Warriors became the first team to beat Warrington Wolves this season- as they claimed a 13-6 victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night.

Jake Wardle and Brad O’Neill both went over for first half tries, while Smith added a penalty and a drop-goal after the break.

“I thought Wigan were really good,” Robinson added.

“One thing that really stood out to me was the scramble.

“Matty Peet talks a lot about the togetherness and working hard for each other as a team- and that was one of the key areas of the win this week.”

