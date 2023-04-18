The Wigan halfback has enjoyed an impressive season so far- and has recently been included in Shaun Wane’s 40-man England squad.

Robinson, who spent three seasons with the Warriors as a player, believes Smith is becoming a more rounded player.

Speaking on the Super League Show, he said: “He’s always been sensational.

Harry Smith

“I used to coach at academy level and he was always good at directing the team around the field.

“His kicking game has always been second to none, but I think he’s becoming a more rounded player.

“He’s started to attack the game a little more and his running game is picking up.

“He’s turning into a really good player.

Luke Robinson

“He used to tear my academy teams apart- and it was his game management that stood out.

“He was a young man with a young head on his shoulders.”

The Warriors became the first team to beat Warrington Wolves this season- as they claimed a 13-6 victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night.

Jake Wardle and Brad O’Neill both went over for first half tries, while Smith added a penalty and a drop-goal after the break.

“I thought Wigan were really good,” Robinson added.

“One thing that really stood out to me was the scramble.