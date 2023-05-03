Ex-Wigan Warriors winger Josh Charnley discusses how close he came to quitting rugby league before his move to Leigh

The ex-Wigan Warriors winger has been in scintillating form so far this season, with 12 tries in the opening 10 rounds.

Charnley came close to calling time on his rugby league career last year before joining Adrian Lam’s side on loan, where he helped the Leythers win promotion from the Championship.

On his move to Leigh, he said: “I just wanted to get away from where I was.

Josh Charnley is the current top scorer in Super League

“It wasn’t a good atmosphere.

“I was very close to hanging up my boots.

“There were some dark days where I was going to walk away from it all, but I’m glad I didn’t.

“I had a good chat with Chris Chester, who coached me when I was on loan at Hull KR, and other lads had spoken highly of Lammy (Adrian Lam) so I wanted to give it a go at Leigh.

Josh Charnley with Derek Beaumont

“The push for Super League and the way Derek Beaumont is as well- to have someone like him backing me, it was all positive.

“I didn't expect to go flying in, I didn’t want to step on people’s toes because they already had a team that was winning week in, week out.

“I wanted to be part of that group and I didn’t think going anywhere else would be the right option.

“It was just about enjoying it and being around lads who wanted me there, as well as a coach who respected me.

“I just got in there and got involved.

“If I got a game I was happy, but if not I didn’t mind just guiding the lads in the right direction.

“A lot of Championship teams go up and then go back down, but it’s building nicely at Leigh.

“We are setting standards and pushing each other. We’re a really tight knit-group, who all want the best for each other.

“A lot of people wrote us off, but the ambition in the team is really high.

“We want top six, so anything less than that is not good enough for us.

“With the chemistry we’ve got, we can achieve that.

“Adrian Lam is honest, and that’s what you want from a coach, and Derek is passionate as well, so you’ve got two people there who wear their heart on their sleeves.

“They will put you in the right place.

“Leigh has got the best out of me and I’m happy to keep competing for them.”

Charnley believes Derek Beaumont is setting a good example for other clubs in Super League.

So far this season, the Leopards have organised a number of impressive pre-match shows, with live musicians including Scouting for Girls and the Lottery Winners.

“You want chairmen like Derek,” Charnley added.

“We need more people like that in the game.

“The profile needs to be lifted more, and Derek is pushing that.

“He’s probably the best in the game at the minute for that.

