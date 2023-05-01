After making his debut against Toulouse last March, patience has been key for the winger- which he’s been rewarded for.

In recent weeks he has been involved in a number of big games, while the backend of 2022 saw him represent Lebanon at a major tournament.

“It’s been really good,” he said.

Abbas Miski

“The World Cup was a great experience and now we’ve started off well with Wigan.

“To play in the big games, that provide the fans with excitement, has been good for me, I’m really enjoying it.

“Good Friday was one of the best games I’ve played in my career.

“I played in the match last year when we lost, so this one felt a little bit better.

“There’s not a rivalry like it in Australia, people are very patriotic about their towns.

“I love it- it’s exciting.

“I had never played in a game like it before, so I’m happy to be a part of it over here.”

Miski, whose parents were both born in Lebanon, hope to see a whole new generation of talent represent the Cedars in the coming years.

“There’s a large community in Australia,” he added.

“There’s a fair few young Lebanese playing in the NRL right now.

“The game is still growing in Lebanon itself- it’s mainly played at universities.

“The World Cup helped a lot, and I know there is a big emphasis on growing that game over there.