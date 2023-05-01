News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest
1 hour ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
18 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
19 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
22 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
22 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92

Wigan Warriors: Abbas Miski discusses his love of English derbies as he reflects on his time in Super League so far

Abbas Miski has enjoyed a number of memorable occasions since signing for Wigan Warriors.

By Amos Wynn
Published 1st May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

After making his debut against Toulouse last March, patience has been key for the winger- which he’s been rewarded for.

In recent weeks he has been involved in a number of big games, while the backend of 2022 saw him represent Lebanon at a major tournament.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s been really good,” he said.

Abbas MiskiAbbas Miski
Abbas Miski
Most Popular

“The World Cup was a great experience and now we’ve started off well with Wigan.

“To play in the big games, that provide the fans with excitement, has been good for me, I’m really enjoying it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Good Friday was one of the best games I’ve played in my career.

“I played in the match last year when we lost, so this one felt a little bit better.

“There’s not a rivalry like it in Australia, people are very patriotic about their towns.

“I love it- it’s exciting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I had never played in a game like it before, so I’m happy to be a part of it over here.”

Miski, whose parents were both born in Lebanon, hope to see a whole new generation of talent represent the Cedars in the coming years.

“There’s a large community in Australia,” he added.

“There’s a fair few young Lebanese playing in the NRL right now.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The game is still growing in Lebanon itself- it’s mainly played at universities.

“The World Cup helped a lot, and I know there is a big emphasis on growing that game over there.

“It would be really good to see the younger kids playing rugby despite all the things that go on that aren’t too good.”

Related topics:LebanonSuper LeagueAustraliaNRL