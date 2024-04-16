‘Extra special’: Wigan Warriors Women to play at DW Stadium in historic double-header

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Denis Betts’ outfit will open their Super League campaign at the DW Stadium against Barrow Raiders, who are led by former head coach Amanda Wilkinson.

“It’s massive, I think it’s something as a small child you couldn’t even dream of because you couldn’t see it, so it was never something that was out there,” vice-captain Rachel Thompson said.

Wigan Warriors Women’s team will play their first-ever game at the DW Stadium on Friday

“People have asked me how it’s going to feel and the honest answer is, I don’t know. It’ll be emotional and it’s something that the girls are all looking forward to.

“It is just like any other game, but it’s extra special.”

Thompson is hoping that Friday’s occasion will help inspire the next generation, with the club having reached out to all of the local community girls’ teams with an invitation to be a part of the special evening.

The forward continued: “We want these young girls to be able to see that there’s something there for them to aspire to and hopefully years down the line, they’ll be getting to play every week at the DW Stadium.

“That’s the bigger picture.”

Coach Betts has also provided an injury update ahead of the season opener, with the club having progressed to the semi-finals of the Women’s Challenge Cup.

New recruit Brogan Evans will be out for the remainder of the season, with the hooker having sustained an ACL/MCL rupture and meniscus tear.