‘Extra special’: Wigan Warriors Women to play at DW Stadium in historic double-header

Wigan Warriors Women will play at the DW Stadium for the first time in their history with a double-header alongside Matt Peet’s Men’s side on Friday.
By Josh McAllister
Published 16th Apr 2024, 09:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Denis Betts’ outfit will open their Super League campaign at the DW Stadium against Barrow Raiders, who are led by former head coach Amanda Wilkinson.

Read More
Matt Peet not concerned by goal-kicking as forwards duo earn plaudits following ...

“It’s massive, I think it’s something as a small child you couldn’t even dream of because you couldn’t see it, so it was never something that was out there,” vice-captain Rachel Thompson said.

Wigan Warriors Women’s team will play their first-ever game at the DW Stadium on FridayWigan Warriors Women’s team will play their first-ever game at the DW Stadium on Friday
Wigan Warriors Women’s team will play their first-ever game at the DW Stadium on Friday
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People have asked me how it’s going to feel and the honest answer is, I don’t know. It’ll be emotional and it’s something that the girls are all looking forward to.

“It is just like any other game, but it’s extra special.”

Thompson is hoping that Friday’s occasion will help inspire the next generation, with the club having reached out to all of the local community girls’ teams with an invitation to be a part of the special evening.

The forward continued: “We want these young girls to be able to see that there’s something there for them to aspire to and hopefully years down the line, they’ll be getting to play every week at the DW Stadium.

“That’s the bigger picture.”

Coach Betts has also provided an injury update ahead of the season opener, with the club having progressed to the semi-finals of the Women’s Challenge Cup.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

New recruit Brogan Evans will be out for the remainder of the season, with the hooker having sustained an ACL/MCL rupture and meniscus tear.

Molly Jones also suffered a broken collarbone against Salford, but is hoping to return in a matter of weeks.

Related topics:Super LeagueBarrow RaidersPeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.