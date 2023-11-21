Fans react as Joe Shorrocks leaves Wigan Warriors in pursuit of more game time

Wigan Warriors confirmed the departure of Joe Shorrocks on Monday evening, with the utility forward signing a three-year deal with Salford Red Devils.

The academy product spent five years in the first-team, making his debut in 2019 in the back-row against Wakefield Trinity and going on to make 75 appearances.

Having still been contracted at the DW Stadium, Wigan confirmed that the 23-year-old came to the decision in pursuit of more playing time.

Tributes poured in for the two-time League Leaders’ Shield winner on social media.

Here’s what fans had to say…

Michael Lavelle: “Another player I’m sad to see leave, as a squad player he’s done a terrific job but he can easily walk into most other Super League clubs and be a starter. His performances at stand off against Saints and Wire will go down in history.”

@WiganFans_RL: “Never forget his performance on Good Friday. Without them wins, winning the Grand Final would be a lot harder!”

Cam Jamesy: “Gutted about this. Been a fan of him since he was in the academy, but the form of Morgan Smithies in the last two years was undroppable form. Never let anyone down when called upon. Will never forget his Good Friday performance.”

@TheWiganWay: “There’s only so much strength in depth you can have, but Shorrocks was a perfect squad player this year. He’ll be missed.”

Mark Illingworth: “Salford have got a really talented player in Joe Shorrocks. I think he'll go well under Rowley. When ball playing loose forwards become the trend again, Shorrocks will be one of the best around.”

David Beeston: “Shame to lose Joe Shorrocks but it was inevitable some squad players would leave. He's good enough to start for another side and wasn't likely to get in our 17 next year. How good was he in last year's Good Friday game!”

Paul Osmond: “This is definitely going to be one of those that will bite us on the backside later. Great player when on the pitch and can play in a variety of positions. Good luck at Salford Joe.”