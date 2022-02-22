On Monday evening, the fullback posted a picture on his Instagram story of himself and teammate Willie Isa at Robin Park Arena.

The 26-year-old returned to Australia last year to recover from a season-ending injury, but was granted compassionate leave by the club to remain there longer.

He was due back to Wigan last week, but tested positive for Covid-19 upon his arrival to the airport.

Bevan French has arrived back in England

Fans were pleased to see him back at Robin Park, and went to social media to share their delight.

One person wrote: "Great news and a nice problem to have for the coaches when he is ready to return."

Another added: "Great to see you back Bevan."

With a third stating: "Bevan French is back on Wigan soil. DAY MADE!"

Isa also shared the post on Instagram to welcome his teammate back.