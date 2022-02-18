Jai Field scores a hat-trick as Wigan Warriors beat Leeds Rhinos 34-12 at the DW Stadium

Matty Peet’s side started the night nowhere near the levels of last week but started to grow into match and looked unstoppable for large parts of the second half, with Sam Powell grabbing a brace and Liam Farrell also on the scoresheet.

Field was once again one of the standout players, as he put in calm and collective performance at full back, as well as providing some moments of magic.

In the opening period of the game, it was Leeds asking all the questions, with Wigan looking sloppy.

Jai Field put in an impressive performance as he scored a hat-trick

The visitor’s pressure paid off just after ten minutes, as Blake Austin marked his debut with a try, using some silky footwork to cross the line.

Another new addition Aidan Sezer was on hand to add the extras.

Leeds could’ve had a second, but for the electric pace of Field.

Liam Tindall looked set to run the length of the field to go over, as he raced past Liam Marshall, until the fullback quickly came over to force him into touch.

Wigan made it two wins out of two

Field would soon be celebrating down the other end, as he crossed the line for his first try at the DW Stadium.

Initially it looked like there could’ve been a knock on in the build-up, but the replays show the ball deflected off the heel of Jake Bibby into the path of his teammate, who also successfully kicked the conversion.

Just before half time, Wigan took the lead for the first time in the game.

Once again, Field was the man making things happen, as he superbly ran through the Leeds defence, with some great agility and footwork.

He once again added the extras to make it 12-6 at the break.

While Wigan may have started the first half on the backfoot, that certainly wasn’t the case in the second.

Powell got his opening try of the night soon after the restart, finishing off a great team move, with Kai Pearce-Paul kicking through.

Warriors’ fans didn’t have to wait long for the next one either, as two minutes later Field completed his hat-trick.

Patrick Mago offloaded the ball to the fullback, who ran from well within his own half to cross the line, with Leeds unable to deal with his wonderful pace.

The visitors were still unable to rest, as Powell got his second of the game and Wigan’s third in the space five minutes, with Jack Walker unable to keep hold of the ball in his own try area.

On the hour mark, Leeds pulled one back, as Matt Prior went over from close range, on the first real occasion they had troubled the Warriors in the second period of play.

Farrell added the sixth try of the night, as Cade Cust superbly offloaded to him for an easy finish to make it 34-12 in the 74th minute.

Liam Marshall could’ve also had a late one, but just couldn’t gather the ball, with Tindall then taking him down, leading to a sin-bin.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Zak Hardaker, Kai Pearce-Paul, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Thomas Leuluai, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Kaide Ellis, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Willie Isa.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Morgan Smithies, Liam Byrne, Ollie Partington.

Tries: Field (24,’ 39,’ 47'), Powell (45, 50'), Farrell (74')

Conversions: Field (2/2), Hardaker (3/4)

Leeds Rhinos: Jack Walker, Liam Tindall, Tom Briscoe, Liam Sutcliffe, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer, Zane Tetevano, Kruise leeming, Matt Prior, Alex Mellor, Morgan Gannon, Cameron Smith.

Interchanges: Corey Johnson, James Donaldson, Bodene Thompson, Mikolaj Oledzki.

Tries: Austin (11’), Prior (60')

Conversions: Sezer (2/2)

Sin bin: Tindall (77')