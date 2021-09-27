Farrell only Wigan Warriors player to make Super League Dream Team

Liam Farrell

Catalans Dragons' historic League Leaders' Shield success has been recognised with the selection of four of their players in the 2021 side.

England captain Sam Tomkins, who is on the five-man short-list for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award, is named in the team for a sixth time, although it is his first selection since his Wigan days in 2013.

Tomkins is joined by three of his Dragons team-mates, winger Tom Davies, goalkicking half-back James Maloney and prop Sam Kasiano.

The 2021 team features players from six different clubs but five of them are from reigning champions St Helens, including 20-year-old utility back Jack Welsby, who is one of seven newcomers.

Welsby, who is Saints' only ever-present so far, has started matches in every position in the back division in 2021 and is chosen to fill one of the two centre spots in the mythical line-up, which is drawn from the weekly Man of Steel votes.

St Helens forwards Alex Walmsley and Morgan Knowles are among four players to keep their spots from 2020 while Hull KR's remarkable achievement in reaching the play-off semi-finals is recognised with the selection of second-rower Kane Linnett.