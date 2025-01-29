Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aged just 17, Wigan Warriors academy youngster Finlay Yeomans has already experienced his first taste of senior rugby league, including a stint against some of the game’s biggest stars.

Born in Warrington, the centre first joined Wigan’s scholarship programme at under-14s level from community club Crosfields, before a stint in rugby union with Sale and Lymm.

He later returned to the Cherry and Whites signing for the academy, and is currently combining playing alongside his studies in business, media and geography at college.

Yeomans played in both last year’s reserves and academy Grand Finals, crowned champions in the latter with a hard-fought 15-12 win over rivals St Helens - the club’s first academy title since 2019.

Academy star Finlay Yeomans training with the senior squad at Robin Park Arena

He has since been training with Matt Peet’s squad during his days off from studying, and recently enjoyed his first senior experience during the club’s pre-season schedule, a try-scorer in the 28-16 victory over Oldham at Boundary Park earlier this month.

“I was pretty buzzing,” said the youngster. “It was right in front of my family as well, so it was a good feeling.”

He then featured from the interchange bench at Headingley Stadium, up against England internationals Ryan Hall and Harry Newman in Wigan’s final of two warm-up matches.

Wigan Warriors played Oldham and Leeds Rhinos respectively in pre-season

“It was tough, but I enjoyed it,” the outside-back added. “Playing against some big names, it was a good experience for me.

“He’s [Ryan Hall] a big man, but it was a good challenge for me. Hopefully I’ll get more of them in the future.”

With 18 academy products in Wigan’s 2025 squad, Yeomans admits it’s inspiring to see so many first-team stars take the same pathway that he is hoping to replicate, especially impressed by Junior Nsemba’s quick rise to the top.

“He’s been giving me little tips when we’re training, he’s been good,” Yeomans added.

“Knowing where he’s got to now in such a short period of time, that’s the goal for me. Wigan is the best place to be for young players, a lot of them get to the top of the game.

“I’ve got lots of people to learn from; Jake Wardle, Adam Keighran and Zach Eckersley. It’s been really good. Hopefully I’ll get the chance maybe in the next season or two to step up and play a Super League game.”