Wigan Warriors rising prop continues fine pre-season form as coach heaps praise
The 21-year-old was previously praised by head coach Matt Peet for his ‘outstanding’ pre-season preparations ahead of the warm-up fixtures, and continued to build on that with strong displays against Oldham and Leeds respectively.
Hill, who made 16 appearances across the 2024 Grand Slam winning campaign, impressed at loose forward in the 28-16 warm-up win over Boundary Park with an industrious performance. He then featured from the interchange bench at Headingley Stadium, with international and overseas stars having gained their first - and only - pre-season minutes with a 22-4 defeat to Brad Arthur’s Rhinos.
Jai Field, Liam Marshall, Jake Wardle, Adam Keighran, Harry Smith, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, and captain Liam Farrell all returned to the field for the first time this year, while duo Ethan Havard and Abbas Miski are expected to be fit for the start of the season after missing the fixture in West Yorkshire.
But it was Hill who gained further accolades, lauded by assistant coach and former club captain O’Loughlin following Wigan’s final pre-season fixture, with the backing to push for further games in the forthcoming campaign.
“I thought he was one of our standouts [against Leeds] for the conditions and the way the game was,” said O’Loughlin, who took charge of the Warriors for Sunday’s match.
“He’s been very good. He’s been in pre-season since day one with all the young boys, and has put a lot of work in.
“Harvie is one of those players now that needs to be playing regularly. Last year, I don’t know the number of games he played, but he would have been wanting more minutes and more time on the field and I think he’s attacked pre-season like his intentions are to really go after a spot.
“It’s a credit to him and the way he’s gone. With performances like that, he’s going to be pushing more and more for it.”
