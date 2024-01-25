First-team players to be kept on their toes as Liam Marshall hails 'hungry' Wigan youngsters
The Grand Final hero remained in Wigan during the squad’s 10-days training camp to the Algarve due to the imminent birth of his child with his partner, Megan.
He instead trained with the club’s academy during the period of time alongside his own gym work, and says he was impressed by the attitude of the up-and-coming stars.
“The lads flew out to Portugal and me and Matty had a chat about it and we decided that it would be best to stay here just in case anything happened. Nothing did happen, which was always going to be the case when I didn’t go,” Marshall laughed.
“But it was good, I was training with the academy and the staff who stayed here.
“I’ve not missed out on any training, I kept fit and did my gym work.
“It was good to train with the young lads and I was very impressed with how they went about their work.”
Hunger has been the buzzword to describe the progressing youngsters through the club’s systems, with a youthful Warriors outfit having defeated League 1 side Midlands Hurricanes in the club’s first pre-season fixture of 2024.
“It’s a massive testament to our youth staff and the hunger of those young lads. To go to a League 1 team and put in a result and in your first pre-season game, it’s massive,” Marshall said.
“It shows the wealth of youth that we’ve got and the lads who will be pushing for first-team places very soon.
“It’s exciting for the club. I think we’ve always had a very good youth system and long may that continue.
“You can see how hungry and excited they are.
“Nathan Lowe and Noah Hodkinson went to Portugal and didn’t look out of place or miss a beat, I’m told.
“It’s a credit to them, John Duffy, Shane Eccles and Joel [Tomkins] and the youth staff who have really pushed them lads.
“That hard work is paying off and it showed in the game last Saturday.”