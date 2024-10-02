First Wigan Warriors 2025 pre-season match confirmed for England star’s testimonial
The 2024 League Leaders’ Shield winners will take on Leeds Rhinos as part of England winger Ash Handley’s 12-month testimonial next year, having played more than a decade for his hometown club.
The Cherry and Whites will travel to AMT Headingley on Sunday, January 26, with a 3:00pm kick-off.
Warriors head coach Matt Peet said: “I coached against Ash throughout the Academy and he was always an outstanding athlete and competitor.
“He has gone on to become one of the most consistent wingers in the Betfred Super League and a leader at Leeds Rhinos.
“He always conducts himself with class and we wish Ash all the best for a testimonial season he truly deserves.“
Commenting on his testimonial, Handley said: “It’s a huge honour to be granted a testimonial with the Rhinos. Playing for the Rhinos was always my dream growing up and to have played for more than 10 years now is very special.
"I would like to thank the club and the RFL for supporting this for me and I’m looking forward to a big year on and off the field.
“I would like to thank Chris Brookes, Kris Radlinski and Matt Peet at Wigan for agreeing to come over and play in my game.
"Wigan have set the benchmark in recent seasons and I’m sure this will be a good test for us at the Rhinos just ahead of the new season.”
