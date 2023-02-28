Fishing with Sam Powell: The Wigan Warriors hooker discusses his favourite hobby away from rugby league

Sam Powell has been involved at the top level of rugby league for over 10 years, and is currently celebrating his testimonial year.

When he isn’t representing Wigan Warriors, one of the 30-year-old’s favourite pastimes is fishing, which is a hobby he shares with a former teammate who is now with the Leigh Leopards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Powell said: “I’m looking forward to it getting sunny outside so I can go fishing again, that’s the important thing because I’ve not done any yet.

Sam Powell enjoys fishing during his time away from rugby league

“I need it because it’s like my own time. I need to get that balance right where I’m busy with rugby, but I can also chill out.

“I caught a 36 pound carp last year, I went to Essex for a couple of nights with Josh Charnley and got my PB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m in a fishing club and a syndicate in Wigan, but we’ve got a friend called Shaun who runs his own fishing brand.

“Once a year he invites us down to Essex, so we go and make a weekend of it.

Powell with his personal best

“His lake is mega, there’s some big fish in there, so it’s exciting; well it is for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m a better fisherman than Josh but he’s caught the bigger one, but not by much.

“We both love it and it's a great pastime, when we get down there it’s relaxing.

“There’s not much phone signal either so that’s a good thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad