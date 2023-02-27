Wigan Warriors loan and dual-registration round-up: Here is how players performed for Whitehaven, London Broncos and Oldham Roughyeds during February
A number of Wigan Warriors players picked up minutes away from the club during February.
Younger members of Matty Peet’s squad either went out on loan to the Championship or spent time with Oldham Roughyeds as part of the dual-registration agreement between the clubs.
With the reserves and the academy leagues yet to begin, these opportunities provided a good chance for the players to pick up game time.
Here is how they performed:
Ramon Silva
Ramon Silva was the first of the Wigan players to head out on loan this season, as he joined London Broncos on a short-term deal.
The 21-year-old prop featured four times in total for his former club during February, coming off the interchange bench on each occasion.
Broncos started the month with a 30-20 defeat to Batley Bulldogs at Plough Lane.
They picked up their first win of the season the week after, as they overcame Whitehaven with a 20-16 victory away from home.
Since then, they have lost 26-18 to Halifax Panthers and 21-20 to Sheffield Eagles.
Zach Eckersley
Following the first round of fixtures, Zach Eckersley also made the move to Plough Lane on a short-term loan.
He started three times for the Broncos, and picked up a try in the defeat to Halifax at the Shay Stadium.
Harvie Hill
Along with Eckersley, Harvie Hill also made the move to the capital after round one.
Wigan’s academy player of the year for 2022 started against the Panthers and featured from the interchange bench for the meetings with Whitehaven and Sheffield.
Jacob Douglas
Silva, Eckersley and Hill came up against some familiar faces when London travelled to Whitehaven.
This included Jacob Douglas, who made the move to the Recreation Ground ahead of the round two fixture.
Despite the defeat, the winger was among the scorers, as he crossed for a brace.
Douglas also featured in Whitehaven’s 76-4 loss away to Featherstone Rovers and the 20-4 victory over Swinton Lions.
Junior Nsemba
Also on the scoresheet for Whitehaven against the Broncos was Junior Nsemba.
Like Douglas, the 18-year-old also started in the games against Featherstone and Swinton.
Tom Forber
Ahead of round three of the Championship season, Tom Forber joined his Wigan Warriors colleagues in Cumbria.
The hooker was among the interchanges against both Featherstone and Swinton.
Alex Sutton, Kieran Tyrer and Harvey Makin
As part of Wigan’s dual-registration agreement with Oldham, three players featured in the Roughyeds’ 28-26 defeat to Doncaster in the second round of the Challenge Cup at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Alex Sutton started for the League One club, while Kieran Tyrer and Harvey Makin both featured from the interchange bench, with the latter going over for a try.
Last week, Matty Peet discussed the need for Wigan’s dual-registration partnership with Oldham and how he wants to see improvements to the current reserves competition.
He said: “We need to look each week and month at what is the best opportunity for each player, whether that is loan, playing reserves or dual-reg.
“We’ve got pretty much a 30-man squad, so when everyone is fit and healthy we’ve got players that need games.
“The reserves programme isn’t where it needs to be.
"I’d put that right at the top of the things the game needs to be striving for in the next few years.”