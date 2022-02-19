1. Jai Field is getting better each week

It feels as if we are discussing every week, but his performances just keep getting better.

The 24-year-old put in another great performance at fullback, looking good in all areas.

Wigan Warriors made it two wins out of two

He was calm when dealing with every ball kicked his way, with no problems with his handling, even with a bit of wind in the air.

Of course, his hat-trick is the thing that has got everyone talking.

If he needed a bit of luck for the first one, the other two were pure quality.

His showed superb speed, agility and footwork, working his way past the Rhinos defence with ease.

The most important use of his pace was probably his try-saving tackle on Liam Tindall, where he showed his defensive quality too.

2. Superb skill from Bibby

The first Wigan try was certainly a talking point as the ball deflected off Jake Bibby’s heel into the path of Field.

In real time it didn’t feel like a try, but the video ref’s check showed exactly what had happened.

Sometimes you need a little bit of luck, and that’s exactly what the Warriors got.

Bibby didn’t know too much about, but nonetheless it was a great scorpion kick and an early contender for assist of the season.

3. Offloads proving beneficial from the new boys

Some clever offloads helped Wigan on their way on Friday night.

Matty Peet is encouraging his players to throw the ball around, and it’s proving beneficial.

Patrick Mago did superb to set Field on his way for his hat-trick, and it’s fast becoming one of his main party tricks.

Peet praised him after the match for what he has brought to the side.

He said: “I feel like he brings us an x-factor. There is a lot of improvement, but I think he is enjoying that he feels like he belongs in the team and the lads love him. He has certainly bought into what the club is about.”

Meanwhile, Cade Cust also did well to get rid of the ball late on, and provide Liam Farrell with an easy finish.

4. Slow start could be a cause for concern

Wigan got punished multiple times last year for starting games on the backfoot, finding themselves with an early mountain to climb.

On Friday against Leeds, Matty Peet’s side were second best for the first 20 minutes.

Leeds had them pinned back, with some sloppy mistakes not helping either.

The already mentioned Field tackle on Tindall did seem to shift the momentum and give Wigan a lift.

They grew into the first half and were unstoppable for large periods after the break but will be hoping to start better going forward.

5. Fantastic to see the fans get behind the team

A good crowd turned up at the DW Stadium for Matty Peet’s first home game as head coach.

Of course, Wigan v Leeds is a huge fixture but to have 12,575 people turn out during Storm Eunice is really impressive.

The conditions may not have been great, but it didn’t stop the crowd giving the team a lift in moments when they needed it.

The relationship between the players and the fans seems like the strongest it has been for years, and hopefully it’ll continue that way throughout the campaign.