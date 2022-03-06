1. Wigan lucky to claim victory

Peet’s side were second best for large periods of Saturday’s game.

After the way they started the match, you’d be forgiven for getting carried away and thinking it was going to be an easy two points.

Wigan Warriors needed a late drop goal to beat Toulouse

That was far from the case, as they were put under constant pressure from the home side.

Kicks seemed to cause the Warriors defence a few issues, with Armitage’s first try coming from a fumbled ball, while more composure could’ve stopped Gigot’s, with the Toulouse captain judging the situation much better.

Errors and penalties were minor problems in the first three games, simply because they redeemed themselves immediately after, but they got punished at the Stade Ernest-Wallon.

2. Positive’s can still be taken from Wigan’s grit and determination

Jai Field scored twice against Toulouse

Peet described the victory over Huddersfield last week as a “different kind of win,” with Saturday’s game most likely falling into that category as well.

While it wasn’t a great display, Wigan didn’t let their heads drop and still continued to fight.

The effort levels were there, even if it didn’t always lead to the free-flowing rugby they’ve shown early on in this season.

It was worrying that they were 12 points down with 20 minutes remaining, but it’s also pleasing that they came away with the win.

The two tries from Jai Field were impressive, as he once again demonstrated his electric pace and agility to glide past the Toulouse defence.

3. Kicking composure was key

It’s always good to have someone capable of kicking under pressure on your team.

With seconds left on the clock and the game heading towards golden point, it was certainly a tense ending.

Harry Smith, in his first appearance of the season, remained calm in this situation to add the winning point.

It was an afternoon full of a few testing moments for the youngster but he remained confident and on the front foot in the key moment.

Kicking is certainly one of his strengths, even if it’s not often applied in this situation.

Zak Hardaker also kicked some important conversions, which Wigan wouldn’t have won the game without.

4. Superb service from Liam Marshall

It’s been a huge week for Liam Marshall.

The winger was called-up to the England senior training squad for the first time, before making his 100th appearance for Wigan in Saturday’s game.

He added his name onto the scoresheet on Saturday, for his 73rd try for the club.

Since breaking into the team he’s always been a reliable player and puts in a good shift, even on the occasions where he’s been returning from injury.

It was great to see him reach this milestone for the club, and hopefully plenty more will follow.

5. Toulouse are getting better each week

Toulouse look like they are getting to grips with Super League.

This was by far their best display of the season, and they really had Wigan on the ropes.

In the opening ten minutes it looked as if they were going to be blown out the water by Peet’s side, but grew into the half and started asking serious questions of their opponents.

By half time they were ahead and looked really strong.

Even when Wigan pulled one back after the break, they rallied again and added two more tries.

In the end the Warriors just about got across the line, but only by the narrowest of margins.

With a better start and a better finish then it could’ve been a different story.

A few weeks ago a win looked impossible for Toulouse, but now it doesn’t seem to be such a ludicrous thought.