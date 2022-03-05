Harry Smith scores a dramatic late drop goal as Wigan Warriors come from behind to beat Toulouse

Harry Smith produced a late drop goal on his first appearance of the season, to give Matty Peet’s side the victory and continue their unbeaten run.

For long periods of the game the Warriors trailed to Super League’s newest side, who punished their defence on five occasions.

Wigan took the lead within the opening three minutes, as Jai Field weaved his way through the Toulouse defence.

Wigan Warriors came from behind to claim the victory

After successfully scoring the conversion, Zak Hardaker quickly added a second try, with space opening up for him on the left side to cross the line.

Toulouse were able to change the direction of the match, forcing the visitors into a couple of mistakes.

This eventually led to their first try of the evening, with debutant Abbas Miski unable to keep hold of a high kick and Guy Armitage there to ground the ball.

Just before the half an hour mark, the home side levelled the scores, as Maxime Stefani found a way over the line.

After missing the first conversion, former Wigan centre Chris Hankinson successfully added the extras to make it 10-10.

Things got worse for Wigan, as the French side took the lead.

A kick forward caught Peet’s side off-guard, but Tony Gigot remained alert and did well to judge a bouncing ball.

Before the break arrived, Gigot and Eloi Pelissier added two further points to their side’s score, as they kicked a drop goal each.

Wigan reduced the deficit with the first try of the second half, as Cade Cust claimed his first try for the club.

This didn’t demoralise the home side, as they quickly re-extended their lead, with Matty Russell and Armitage both going over to make it 28-16.

On his 100th game for the club, Liam Marshall narrowed the gap, as he did well to find his way over on the right side.

With less than 10 minutes remaining, Wigan pulled level.

Field used his devastating pace to go past the Toulouse defence, with Hardaker also on hand to successfully add the extras.

With only a minute left on the clock, Smith produced an heroic moment, as he kicked the winning drop goal, to give Wigan the narrowest of victories.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Liam Marshall, Kai Pearce-Paul, Zak Hardaker, Abbas Miski, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Kaide Ellis, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Oliver Partington, Liam Byrne, Joe Shorrocks

Tries: Field (3,’ 72’), Hardaker (10’), Cust (50’), Marshall (62’)

Drop goal: Smith (79’)

Conversions: Hardaker (3/4)

Toulouse Olympique: OllyAshall-Bott, Paul Marcon, Guy Armitage, Chris Hankinson, Matty Russell, Tony Gigot, Lucas Albert, Anthony Marion, Joe Bretherton, Maxime Stefani, Romain Navarrete, Mitch Garbutt, Eloi Pelissier.

Interchanges: Hugo Pezet, Gadwin Springer, Justin Sangare, Ellis Robson.

Tries: Armitage (21,’ 57), Stefani (28’), Gigot (34’), Russell (53’)

Conversions: Hankinson (3/5)

Drop goals: Gigot (36), Pelissier (39’)