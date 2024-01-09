Five Wigan Warriors Women’s players have been selected in England’s two national performance squads.

Head coach Stuart Barrow has named a 27-player senior squad from the Betfred Women’s Super League ahead of the first training session of the year later this month.

Outside-back Anna Davies – who finished as Wigan’s top try-scorer last year with nine - has been selected again. She was part of the end-of-season squad that faced Wales at ATM Headingley Stadium, but did not feature in the 60-0 victory last November.

Wigan's Anna Davies is tackled by Leeds's Sophie Robinson

The former Bath Ladies winger is yet to win her debut for England.

Grace Banks is one of eight new names to be selected for the England Knights squad after an impressive 2023 campaign saw the half-back cross for seven tries.

The youngster is joined in the Knights squad by Mary Coleman and Molly Jones, who started all 15 matches for the Warriors last season, as well as forward Eva Hunter.

Speaking on the squads, Barrow said: “I’m really pleased to be able to give some new players a chance in both the Knights and senior England set-up this year, and it’s especially exciting given that so many of them have been involved in both the Knights and DiSE programmes.

“The size and depth of each squad proves just how much the Betfred Women’s Super League is continuing to improve, and there are some fantastic young talents in this year’s Knights squad.