Former England and Australia rugby union boss Eddie Jones reveals previous Wigan Warriors approach

Former England and Australia rugby union head coach Eddie Jones has revealed a previous approach made by Wigan Warriors for his services in the 2000s.

The 63-year-old grew up in Sydney and is a rugby league lover, having previously admitted his desire to test himself in the NRL if the opportunity arose.

Jones was sacked by England Rugby last December after seven years in the role, winning three Six Nations tournaments, one grand slam and reaching the 2019 World Cup final.

With ups and downs along the way, he became the international side’s most successful coach in terms of win percentage, and has never shied away from his love for rugby league, having grown up a South Sydney Rabbitohs supporter.

The veteran head coach is currently out of the game having resigned from his role with the Wallabies following their World Cup pool-stage exit, and recently featured on James Graham’s podcast, ‘The Bye Round.’

During the near-two hour episode, rugby league legend Graham asked Jones if would accept a coaching role in rugby league, to which he revealed: "I’d love to do it.

"I had a bit of an [opportunity] with Wigan.

Former England Rugby Union coach Eddie Jones with ex-Warrington boss Steve Pryce during Warrington Wolves v St Helens in 2021

"Wigan wanted me to come and have a chat with them about being director of rugby in 2007 or 2008.

"They wanted to get Andy Farrell on as head coach. It was just a preliminary chat. But they wanted to chat and my wife said: ‘No, we’re not living up in Wigan.’

"London was cold enough for her.

"There’s been bits and pieces, people talking and asking if I’d be interested, but the timing has never been right.

"I grew up from the age of five, I used to go to every South Sydney Rabbitohs game. One year I went to every game, I absolutely loved it.

"Souths are still my love. I’m really proud of how they’re doing now.”

On his future, Jones continued: “It’s probably the first time I’ve decided that I just need to sit back now.

"I’ve been basically coaching consistently since ‘96.

"I’m just going to sit back and if someone offers me a job, I’d have to make sure it’s the right job. If it is, I’ll give it a go.

"I’d like to keep coaching internationally.