RL Commercial explain venue change for next year's Magic Weekend with fixtures confirmed

RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones has explained why next year’s Super League Magic Weekend is heading to Leeds.

Elland Road, the home of Leeds United, will become the event’s sixth venue since the concept was launched in 2007.

St James’ Park had hosted seven of the last eight Magic Weekends, with Anfield in 2019 and a cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic, but logistical issues has seen the annual festival of rugby league moved to Yorkshire for the first time.

Super League champions Wigan Warriors will take on rivals St Helens on the Saturday as the middle game, with Hull FC and London Broncos kicking off next year’s action on the weekend of August 17-18. Warrington Wolves versus Leeds Rhinos will close out on the opening day.

All six matches will be shown live and exclusive by Sky Sports and 2024 will be only the second time since 2012 that Wigan have faced Saints at Magic.

Kick-off times will be confirmed when tickets go on sale for the 2024 Betfred Super League Magic Weekend next month.

Explaining the venue change, Jones said: "Magic Weekend is going to have a different feel in 2024, as a result of the return to a date later in the summer to move away from the Betfred Challenge Cup Final in June, and the non-availability of St James' Park which has proved such a popular venue for the last three years.

"We are delighted to have agreed a deal with Leeds United FC to stage Magic Weekend at Elland Road, one of the biggest and best stadia in the north of England - and with a rich rugby league history, having staged numerous big matches from the 1982 Challenge Cup Final replay to the World Cup semi final between Australia and New Zealand last year.

"The fixtures formula we have used for Magic since 2019, which involves seeding teams into three groups of four based on their 2023 performance, has produced an intriguing line-up of matches, and with all clubs offering special pricing for Magic as part of their season tickets package, we would encourage fans to move quickly when tickets go on sale in the coming weeks."