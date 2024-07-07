Former Warrior embroiled in Championship saga as Widnes Vikings make formal complaint to RFL
In a statement released on Sunday night, Widnes Vikings have confirmed that they have made a formal complaint to the Rugby Football League after Gregson shared an image on social media from inside Swinton’s dressing rooms ahead of their Championship clash.
Gregson progressed through the youth systems at Wigan before making his debut in 2016, going on to win 14 more appearances before departing the club.
He has since represented Leigh, Oldham, Workington and Swinton, and followed ex-Lions head coach Allan Coleman in making the move to Widnes ahead of the 2024 season.
The 28-year-old shared an image on social media of a poster involving his headshot with a noose put around his neck with the words ‘BULLY HIM’ accompanying it, allegedly placed by Swinton boss Alan Kilshaw.
Widnes have since shared the following: “Widnes Vikings can confirm that following information on social media tonight regarding Nick Gregson, we have made a formal complaint to the RFL, who have acknowledged it and are launching a full investigation.
“The club is 100% behind Nick and is offering him whatever support he needs.”
Swinton, who were previously coached by Coleman from 2021 to 2023, responded: “Swinton Lions RLFC is aware of serious allegations made by Widnes player Nick Gregson.
“We refute the accuracy of these allegations and we are in contact with the RFL and our solicitors.”
Gregson was forced from the field through injury during his side’s defeat at Heywood Road and has confirmed that it is likely his 2024 season is over.
