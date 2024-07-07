Former Wigan Warriors youngster and League 1 prolific try-scorer secures future with sights set on promotion
The outside-back has registered 23 tries so far this year, leading the way across the top three divisions alongside Wigan’s Liam Marshall, who crossed the whitewash during the recent 24-6 Super League victory over Leigh Leopards at The Brick Community Stadium.
Tyrer’s form for the Roughyeds has brought three hat-tricks so far this year including a remarkable six tries in one game in the away win at Hunslet.
Having earned a deal for this season after impressing on trial, the 23-year-old former Wigan academy star has now put pen to paper on a contract to stay at Boundary Park for a further year under head coach Sean Long.
“I’m buzzing with the new deal,” Tyrer said.
“I came on trial at the start of the year and it was evident that I wanted to be here. I just did everything I could to get into the team and then once I was in the team I did everything I could to keep my place.
“I get on with all the lads and it has felt like home.
"I have enjoyed the training and the coaching staff and everyone involved with the club.
"The team goal is promotion, that is what everyone wants.
"Personally I want to finish on top of the try charts but if that doesn’t happen then I would rather get promoted first and everything else is a bonus.”
