Former Wigan Warriors youngster and League 1 prolific try-scorer secures future with sights set on promotion

By Josh McAllister
Published 7th Jul 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 12:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Former Wigan Warriors academy youngster and current leading League 1 try-scorer Cian Tyrer has agreed a new contract with Oldham until the end of the 2025 season.

The outside-back has registered 23 tries so far this year, leading the way across the top three divisions alongside Wigan’s Liam Marshall, who crossed the whitewash during the recent 24-6 Super League victory over Leigh Leopards at The Brick Community Stadium.

Read More
Wigan Warriors boss lauds in-form centre following classy display: ‘He must be a...

Tyrer’s form for the Roughyeds has brought three hat-tricks so far this year including a remarkable six tries in one game in the away win at Hunslet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Former Warriors academy youngster Cian Tyrer has signed a new deal at OldhamFormer Warriors academy youngster Cian Tyrer has signed a new deal at Oldham
Former Warriors academy youngster Cian Tyrer has signed a new deal at Oldham

Having earned a deal for this season after impressing on trial, the 23-year-old former Wigan academy star has now put pen to paper on a contract to stay at Boundary Park for a further year under head coach Sean Long.

“I’m buzzing with the new deal,” Tyrer said.

“I came on trial at the start of the year and it was evident that I wanted to be here. I just did everything I could to get into the team and then once I was in the team I did everything I could to keep my place.

“I get on with all the lads and it has felt like home.

"I have enjoyed the training and the coaching staff and everyone involved with the club.

"The team goal is promotion, that is what everyone wants.

"Personally I want to finish on top of the try charts but if that doesn’t happen then I would rather get promoted first and everything else is a bonus.”

Related topics:League 1OldhamWiganSuper LeagueHunslet

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.