Former Warriors and NRL star Matt Bowen admits he wishes Super League move had come around sooner

Ex-Warriors full-back Matt Bowen admits he wishes he made the move to Super League earlier in his career, having spent two seasons with Wigan before retiring.

The former Australia and Queensland representative joined then-Shaun Wane’s squad from North Queensland Cowboys following the departure of Sam Tomkins, who headed to New Zealand Warriors in the NRL.

Speaking on ‘The Cast Patrol’ podcast, now 41-year-old Bowen reveals that he came close to joining another Australian club before agreeing to make the move to the DW Stadium ahead of the 2014 season, having always been a fan of Super League.

He said: “Obviously getting told that I was no longer needed at the club [Cowboys] in 2013, I was talking to Gold Coast Titans at the time.

“I was going to make the move there, but things didn’t work out.

“At that time I was speaking to Wigan Warriors and Shaun Wane was the coach, and he was pretty adamant that he wanted me over there and we kept in touch on a regular basis.

“I was watching their games, I was a huge Super League fan anyway.

Matt Bowen enjoyed more than 300 career appearances across the NRL and Super League

“I’d get up and watch it. When I knew I was going there, I would get up early and watch their games.”

Bowen continued to say he only has fond memories of his time in England, having reached two Grand Finals at Old Trafford in 2014 and 2015, but falling short on both occasions.

He enjoyed close to 300 appearances in the NRL, named Dally M full-back of the year in 2007 and featured 10 times for the Maroons.

“I really enjoyed it,” he declared.

Matt Bowen called time on his career after the 2015 Super League Grand Final

“I wish I did it earlier in my career. I took my family over there and they really enjoyed it, hopefully one day we’ll get back over there.

“I loved watching Sean O’Loughlin.

“Then the likes of Liam Farrell, Michael McIlorum, Matty Smith and Blake Green were all there.

“Then there were the young kids; Joe Burgess, George Williams, John Bateman. They were only young coming through at the time and you saw what they did when they came over to play in the NRL.

“They were really good kids, and the club was great.