Former Warriors and Wales forward Ben Flower to help prepare community club for Challenge Cup debut

Former Wigan Warriors prop forward and Wales international Ben Flower is helping South Wales Jets ahead of their Challenge Cup debut.

Based in the Welsh town of Pontypridd, the community outfit have been drawn at home to Stanningley for their inaugural Challenge Cup tie in the opening round next year, set to take place across the weekend of January 13-14.

Flower, alongside fellow ex-Super League player Lloyd White, have joined the Jets’ coaching staff for what will be the 100th Men’s Challenge Cup match to feature a Welsh club.

South Wales Jets are a force to be reckoned with in Welsh Men’s Rugby League, as they maintained a 100 percent record in their regular 2023 season, winning the WRL Grand Final.

Sharing the news on social media, the club stated: “As we look ahead to our first time in the Challenge Cup, we wanted to make sure the lads are as well prepared as possible.

“Jets RL want to say a huge thank you Ben Flower and to Lloyd White for coming on board to prepare the squad.”

Having made his professional debut with Crusaders, Flower made close to 200 appearances in cherry and white across nine seasons, winning Grand Finals in 2013, 2016 and 2018.

During his successful stint at the DW Stadium, the prop also lifted three League Leaders’ Shields, a Challenge Cup and the 2017 World Club Challenge before finishing his career with Leigh in 2021.