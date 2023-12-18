News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Former Warriors and Wales forward Ben Flower to help prepare community club for Challenge Cup debut

Former Wigan Warriors prop forward and Wales international Ben Flower is helping South Wales Jets ahead of their Challenge Cup debut.
By Josh McAllister
Published 18th Dec 2023, 17:38 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 17:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Based in the Welsh town of Pontypridd, the community outfit have been drawn at home to Stanningley for their inaugural Challenge Cup tie in the opening round next year, set to take place across the weekend of January 13-14.

Read More
Brad O'Neill achieves 'long-term goal' with starting number nine shirt

Flower, alongside fellow ex-Super League player Lloyd White, have joined the Jets’ coaching staff for what will be the 100th Men’s Challenge Cup match to feature a Welsh club.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Wales Jets are a force to be reckoned with in Welsh Men’s Rugby League, as they maintained a 100 percent record in their regular 2023 season, winning the WRL Grand Final.

Sharing the news on social media, the club stated: “As we look ahead to our first time in the Challenge Cup, we wanted to make sure the lads are as well prepared as possible.

“Jets RL want to say a huge thank you Ben Flower and to Lloyd White for coming on board to prepare the squad.”

Having made his professional debut with Crusaders, Flower made close to 200 appearances in cherry and white across nine seasons, winning Grand Finals in 2013, 2016 and 2018.

Ben Flower has joined South Wales Jets' coaching team ahead of their Challenge Cup debutBen Flower has joined South Wales Jets' coaching team ahead of their Challenge Cup debut
Ben Flower has joined South Wales Jets' coaching team ahead of their Challenge Cup debut
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During his successful stint at the DW Stadium, the prop also lifted three League Leaders’ Shields, a Challenge Cup and the 2017 World Club Challenge before finishing his career with Leigh in 2021.

He also won 17 caps for Wales on the international stage and played at the 2013 World Cup.

Related topics:Wales