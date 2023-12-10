After just 12 months outside of the top flight, former Wigan Warriors centre Chris Hankinson has made a return to Super League with Salford Red Devils.

The 30-year-old has signed a two-year deal under Paul Rowley, joining fellow ex-Wigan players Joe Burgess, Oliver Partington, Brad Singleton, Joe Shorrocks, Cade Cust and Amir Bourouh at the Salford Stadium.

Hankinson began his rugby league journey with Salford, but failed to make a senior appearance before joining Leigh – where he made his professional debut in 2014.

He later impressed with Swinton Lions before linking up with the Warriors in July 2018, making his debut against rivals St Helens.

The centre was a part of the squad that won the 2020 League Leaders’ Shield under Adrian Lam, making a total 23 appearances in cherry and white.

He later departed his hometown club for a move with French outfit Toulouse Olympique following their promotion to Super League, and joined Featherstone ahead of 2023, finishing at the top of the Championship table but falling short in the play-offs.

“I am really happy to be joining Salford,” Hankinson said.

“It is a club that I hold close to me, as it’s where it all started.

"I can’t wait to get going and run out with the lads in front of the fans.”

The goal-kicking player becomes the seventh addition made by Salford, following Nene Macdonald, Ethan Ryan, Matty Foster, Kai Morgan, Cust and Shorrocks.

Head coach Rowley added: “The group and I are delighted to welcome Chris to Salford.