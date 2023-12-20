Former Warriors forward and CEO Phil Clarke steps down from Sky Sports punditry team
The ex-forward has been a part of Sky’s rugby league coverage for more than two decades.
However, announcing his decision on Wednesday morning, the 52-year-old says he wants to “return to being the fan that I began as.”
The game will embark on a new era from 2024 as part of a new historic deal that will see all six Super League matches shown live across Sky Sports channels and platforms.
"Throughout the course of my life, I’ve been lucky to see rugby league from many different angles. It began as a young boy watching my dad play for Wigan, then transitioned into playing for that club and later became the CEO at the Warriors,” he said.
“For the last 23 years, I have had the privilege of holding a Sky Sports microphone and watching my favourite sport from the commentary box and studio.
“The time is now right for me to complete the circle of life and return to being the fan I began as.
“I now want to move onto the next chapter of my life and hand over the microphone baton.
“I feel compelled to thank so many of the people that I have worked with at Sky, especially Neville Smith, Eddie and Stevo, Bill Arthur and the rest of the team who helped me when I first started to work there.”