Luke Thompson ready to put 'bad luck' behind him and return to winning ways with Super League champions

Luke Thompson is ready to put his ‘bad luck’ behind him and return to winning ways with the Warriors following his long-term contract with the Super League champions.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The forward spent four seasons in the NRL with Canterbury Bulldogs but returned to England with Wigan on a four-year contract under Matt Peet ahead of 2024.

His time in the competition down under saw the 28-year-old limited to just 42 appearances, including a nasty long-term foot injury that ruled him out of the majority of last season.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Thompson is ready to return to winning ways following his move to the Warriors

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The England international is ready to put his ‘bad luck’ behind him and wants to return to his best form that saw him claim the 2019 Harry Sunderland trophy at Old Trafford, having admitted he had several options before agreeing to join the Warriors long-term.

“I had a frustrating couple of years at the Bulldogs,” he said.

“We had a few different coaches and turnover of players.

“I had a few options but I just wanted to be at a place where everything is sort of stable and I want to get back to winning and back to enjoying.

“I want to be somewhere I can thrive as well. I know that Wigan is a top club and you know what you’re going to get when you come here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to enjoy it again. I love what I do, I love training and I want to be somewhere where I can be the best I can be.

“I went over there and I wanted to experience it. I was a bit unfortunate that we were down at the bottom of the table and amongst that I didn’t have much luck myself either.

“It was a frustrating couple of years, but when I played I enjoyed it and I loved playing down there.

“The injuries that I had were just bad luck. But now I just want to be the best I can be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson was a part of the first group to report to pre-season training at Robin Park Arena earlier in November alongside fellow new recruits Kruise Leeming, Tiaki Chan, Sam Eseh and Sam Walters.

“I was keen to get back in as soon as possible,” he explained.

“I had a long off-season, obviously the Bulldogs didn’t make the finals in the NRL so I had quite a while off. I was keen to get back in and build my training up.

“I was back in week one and I’ve really been enjoying it so far. All the coaches have been good and the lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m looking forward to the rest of the pre-season and the year ahead.”

With two pre-season friendlies confirmed to date, Warriors will face Castleford Tigers in the opening round of next year’s Super League campaign before welcoming NRL champions Penrith Panthers in February.

“I’m looking forward to that,” Thompson said of next year’s World Club Challenge showdown.

“We have a great opportunity here at the DW Stadium. It’ll be a great night and we’ll definitely be up for that one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know their style of play. I think it’ll make for an interesting game.

“They’re a pretty mobile team. They’ve got a good team connection and I feel like we’ve got that as well.