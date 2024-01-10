Ex-Wigan Warriors playmaker Jarrod Sammut has returned to one of his former clubs for the 2024 campaign following his exit from Barrow Raiders.

The 36-year-old has joined Workington Town ahead of their League 1 season, having left Paul Crarey’s Championship side Barrow upon the expiry of his contract at the conclusion of 2023.

He made 50 appearances at the Raiders, crossing for 26 tries.

The Malta international represented Wigan in 2019, having previously played for Penrith Panthers, Bradford Bulls, Wakefield Trinity and London Broncos.

He made 13 appearances with the DW Stadium outfit, scoring twice, and left with a year remaining on his contract to join Leigh.

Sammut previously played for Cumbrian outfit Workington initially on loan in 2015 before making the move permanently, becoming a fan favourite with an impressive 33 tries in 37 appearances.

Confirming his arrival, Workington said in a statement: “Jarrod Sammut's signing adds significant impact to Town's preparations ahead of what is going to be a very competitive 2024 Betfred League 1 division and fuels the ambition of the club to be pushing at the top end of the table.

“The signing has been made possible by a number of factors and the solid base the club has built on and off the field over the last 12 months has created a platform to build upon.”