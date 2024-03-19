Former Warriors star Jackson Hastings dropped by Newcastle Knigths after losing start to NRL season
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following defeats to Canberra Raiders and North Queensland Cowboys respectively, the 28-year-old has been dropped by Newcastle Knights head coach Adam O’Brien, replaced by off-season recruit Jack Cogger in the halves.
Fox Sports reports that Hastings was informed of the decision on Tuesday morning and did not train with the NRL side.
Having enjoyed a 10-game winning streak to reach the finals in 2023, the Knights are yet to pick up their first win of the new campaign.
They fell to a 28-12 opening round defeat to Canberra Raiders, featuring ex-Wigan loose forward Morgan Smithies on debut, before falling short 21-20 against the Cowboys.
Hastings switched ahead of the 2023 NRL season from Wests Tigers, having returned down under following stints with Salford and Wigan in Super League, taking both clubs to Grand Finals in 2019 and 2020 respectively.