Former Warriors star Jackson Hastings dropped by Newcastle Knigths after losing start to NRL season

Former Wigan Warriors star and 2019 Man of Steel winner Jackson Hastings has paid the price following his side’s 0-2 start to the NRL 2024 season.
By Josh McAllister
Published 19th Mar 2024, 09:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Following defeats to Canberra Raiders and North Queensland Cowboys respectively, the 28-year-old has been dropped by Newcastle Knights head coach Adam O’Brien, replaced by off-season recruit Jack Cogger in the halves.

Read More
Warriors legend Sam Tomkins lauds development of current Wigan full-back Jai Fie...

Fox Sports reports that Hastings was informed of the decision on Tuesday morning and did not train with the NRL side.

Jackson Hastings has been dropped by Newcastle Knights for NRL round 3Jackson Hastings has been dropped by Newcastle Knights for NRL round 3
Jackson Hastings has been dropped by Newcastle Knights for NRL round 3
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having enjoyed a 10-game winning streak to reach the finals in 2023, the Knights are yet to pick up their first win of the new campaign.

They fell to a 28-12 opening round defeat to Canberra Raiders, featuring ex-Wigan loose forward Morgan Smithies on debut, before falling short 21-20 against the Cowboys.

Hastings switched ahead of the 2023 NRL season from Wests Tigers, having returned down under following stints with Salford and Wigan in Super League, taking both clubs to Grand Finals in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Newcastle Knights face an unbeaten Melbourne Storm in round three.

Related topics:NRLCanberra Raiders