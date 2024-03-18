Warriors legend Sam Tomkins lauds development of current Wigan full-back Jai Field

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two-time Man of Steel winner Tomkins joined Sky Sports’ Super League coverage ahead of the 2024 campaign, having brought an end to an illustrious 15-year career last season following the Grand Final defeat with Catalans Dragons against his former club.

The 34-year-old, who won three Super League trophies in cherry & white and also captained England at the delayed 2021 World Cup, believes Field has evolved his game since his move from NRL side Parramatta Eels ahead of 2021.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Tomkins has praised Jai Field's development across his time in Super League

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having fallen victim to a long-term hamstring injury on his Wigan debut, the electric Australian has gone on to win every domestic trophy, as well as playing a huge part in this year’s World Club Challenge success against Penrith Panthers.

Field, 26, has scored 43 tries in 64 appearances for the Warriors, and was also named in the 2022 Super League Dream Team alongside team-mates Bevan French and Liam Farrell.

Asked where Field ranks among current Super League full-backs, Tomkins responded: “He’s right up there. His game has developed since being in this country.

“I remember when he first signed and everyone was saying that he’s just really fast because he was running around people.

“He’s clearly worked on his game a massive amount since being here.