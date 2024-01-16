Sky Sports confirm trio of additions ahead of biggest-ever year of coverage, plus new streaming platform details

Sky Sports have confirmed a trio of additions to their commentary team ahead of their historic coverage of Super League, while more details have been revealed for the sport’s new streaming platform.

Four-time Super League Grand Final winner Kyle Amor and well-known broadcasters Dave Woods and Mark Wilson join the commentary line-up for the biggest ever season of Super League on Sky Sports.

The trio join Sky Sports following a historic rights deal made last year, giving Super League fans the chance to watch every top-flight match live for the first time, with around 170 games each year that will include Magic Weekend fixtures, play-offs and all three Grand Finals - Men's, Women's and Wheelchair.

Four-time Grand Final winner Kyle Amor has joined Sky Sports' commentary team

Helen Falkus, Sky Sports director of Multi Sports, said: “This season represents a really exciting opportunity for both us and the league with the new rights deal, so it’s fantastic to be welcoming three new faces in Kyle, Dave and Mark.

“They will each bring quality, experience and an understanding of what the rugby league community wants to know.

"We have every confidence that they will take our coverage to new levels as we bring fans every fixture across Sky platforms.”

Speaking to media at the Rugby Football League HQ at Etihad Campus on Monday, RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones further revealed plans for the competition's new platform, ‘Super League+’ giving supporters access to every game via a subscription, while all Super League fixtures for the first 15 rounds will be available across Sky Sports channels.

The 2024 campaign kicks-off on Thursday, February 15, with the Hull derby at the MKM Stadium.

Current Super League champions Wigan Warriors travel to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle to face Castleford Tigers on the Saturday at 3:00pm.

Providing details, Jones said: "It will be a subscription platform, similar to Netflix. You'll be able to buy an annual pass, a monthly pass or a game pay-per-view pass.

"After round 15, two matches will stay on the front channels and the other four will disappear onto the Sky Sports streaming platform. In terms of ‘Super League+’, we'll launch on January 23rd; you can buy immediately at that point.