Former Wigan Warriors youngster Joe Bretherton has extended his stay with Championship outfit Toulouse Olympique, signing a new long-term deal.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The forward has agreed to a new three-year contract with the French side, who were ranked 10th by IMG following the confirmed gradings.

As things stand, Toulouse - who lost the Championship play-off final this year to London Broncos - would return to Super League in 2025 under the current gradings.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan academy product Joe Bretherton has signed a new long-term deal with Toulouse Olympique

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bretherton, 28, came through Wigan’s academy system and made his senior debut in 2016 from the bench against Wakefield.

He made 17 first team appearances between 2016 and 2017 before joining Sylvain Houles’ side.

“I am very happy to stay for the next three years and I am determined to help take the club back to Super League, where it belongs,” he said.

“I can't wait to get back to work with the guys and have a great season.”