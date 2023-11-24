News you can trust since 1853
Former Warriors youngster ties down long-term future in Championship

Former Wigan Warriors youngster Joe Bretherton has extended his stay with Championship outfit Toulouse Olympique, signing a new long-term deal.
By Josh McAllister
Published 24th Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT
The forward has agreed to a new three-year contract with the French side, who were ranked 10th by IMG following the confirmed gradings.

As things stand, Toulouse - who lost the Championship play-off final this year to London Broncos - would return to Super League in 2025 under the current gradings.

Wigan academy product Joe Bretherton has signed a new long-term deal with Toulouse OlympiqueWigan academy product Joe Bretherton has signed a new long-term deal with Toulouse Olympique
Bretherton, 28, came through Wigan’s academy system and made his senior debut in 2016 from the bench against Wakefield.

He made 17 first team appearances between 2016 and 2017 before joining Sylvain Houles’ side.

“I am very happy to stay for the next three years and I am determined to help take the club back to Super League, where it belongs,” he said.

“I can't wait to get back to work with the guys and have a great season.”

Bretherton currently plays alongside ex-Wigan players Harrison Hansen and Jake Shorrocks at the Stade Ernest-Wallon.

