Harry Smith is only going to get better, having already guided Wigan Warriors to their first Grand Final victory in five years and England to a historic series win over Tonga at the age of 23.

That’s according to ex-star and 1988 voted scrum-half of the world Andy Gregory, who enjoyed an illustrious career for club and country.

Smith, 23, has been nominated for this year’s IRL Golden Boot award having played a major part in Shaun Wane’s side’s 3-0 series win over the Pacific Islanders.

Wigan's Harry Smith, pictured celebrating at Old Trafford, has been backed to get even better by a former star

He claimed the player of the series award following the 26-4 win at Headingley Stadium, with England team-mates Matty Ashton, Mikey Lewis and ex-Wigan back-rower John Bateman also nominated to be crowned the best international player.

“He’s certainly improved his game towards the back-end of the year,” Gregory said.

“He worked with Lee Briers in the England squad where he had a tremendous three-game series.

“Harry certainly was a big link for England. His all-round play just seems to have gotten better and better week-by-week.

Legend Andy Gregory has backed Wigan star and half-back Harry Smith to get even better

“I’m not too sure on the other nominees, but Harry is well and truly up there and I think he has a chance of picking it up.

“Over the years, I think it tends to go to Australians. So, hopefully this year it will change and come to England.”

Smith was one vote short of the Harry Sunderland Trophy in October as the Warriors defeated Catalans Dragons 10-2, while he won the Nan Halafihi Medal in the end-of-season series by some distance.

Gregory, who won a whole host of individual and team trophies during his successful playing career, predicted: “Harry is only going to get better.

“At 23, he runs the game how he wants.

“He gets people in the right positions which is a good sign of a good half-back.

“At the moment, for Matty [Peet] at Wigan and Shaun Wane at England, he’s ticking all the right boxes and long may it continue.

“I think we’ll be seeing a lot more of Harry and his team-mates as they’ll certainly be pushing for the next few years.