Former Wigan forward Jack Wells to take break from game as another ex-Warrior becomes free agent

Former Wigan Warriors forward Jack Wells has decided to take a break from the game to regain his fitness, Championship side Barrow Raiders have confirmed.

The 26-year-old back-rower is a product of the Wigan academy, and made his first team debut in 2016 against Wakefield Trinity.

He made 18 appearances for the club, while also spending time on loan with Swinton Lions and Toronto Wolfpack.

Wells made the switch to Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2021 Super League season, and later joined Paul Crarey’s Barrow Raiders in the Championship at the start of the year.

Injuries limited him to just 15 appearances as the Cumbrian outfit avoided relegation, and the club have confirmed his departure following the expiry of his contract, with the player set to take a 12-month break to regain his fitness.

Meanwhile, ex-Warriors playmaker Jarrod Sammut has become a free agent after leaving the same club.

The Australian represented Wigan in 2019, having previously played for Penrith Panthers, Bradford, Wakefield, Workington and London Broncos.

He made 13 appearances and left with a year remaining on his contract.

A Malta international, Sammut has left Barrow upon the expirty of his contract with the 36-year-old entering the open market.