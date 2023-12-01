Former Wigan forward Jack Wells to take break from game as another ex-Warrior becomes free agent
The 26-year-old back-rower is a product of the Wigan academy, and made his first team debut in 2016 against Wakefield Trinity.
He made 18 appearances for the club, while also spending time on loan with Swinton Lions and Toronto Wolfpack.
Wells made the switch to Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2021 Super League season, and later joined Paul Crarey’s Barrow Raiders in the Championship at the start of the year.
Injuries limited him to just 15 appearances as the Cumbrian outfit avoided relegation, and the club have confirmed his departure following the expiry of his contract, with the player set to take a 12-month break to regain his fitness.
Meanwhile, ex-Warriors playmaker Jarrod Sammut has become a free agent after leaving the same club.
The Australian represented Wigan in 2019, having previously played for Penrith Panthers, Bradford, Wakefield, Workington and London Broncos.
He made 13 appearances and left with a year remaining on his contract.
A Malta international, Sammut has left Barrow upon the expirty of his contract with the 36-year-old entering the open market.
Ramon Silva recently signed with the Raiders from Wigan on a one-year deal ahead of the 2024 Championship season, while another ex-forward in Greg Burke will enter the second year of his two-year deal at the Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium.