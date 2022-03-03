Ryan Sutton: Former Wigan Warriors prop linked with a move away from Canberra Raiders to another NRL team

Former Wigan Warriors prop Ryan Sutton is set to sign for a new club for the 2023 season.

By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 9:53 am

The 26-year-old has been in the NRL with Canberra Raiders since 2019, and reached the Grand Final with them in his first season.

Sutton is expected to link up with Canterbury from next year, with the club coached by former Warriors star Trent Barrett.

Ryan Sutton is linked with a move away from the Raiders

The Bulldogs have offered the Englishman a three-year deal, and will become their third signing for the 2023 season.

