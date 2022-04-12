Former Wigan Warriors and St Helens players come together to deliver humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Dave Lyon and Chris Joynt both played for St Helens, while Andy Coley represented the Warriors, and Mike Sharkey had a good career in the amateur game.

The team travelled over 1,000 miles through six different countries to deliver donations to the border with Poland, to help those who have been impacted by the war with Russia.

Lyon, who also works for Wigan Council, said: “It was an adventure in many respects, I don’t think any of us knew what we would experience. In the space of a week, we were asked to get involved and drove there to deliver the humanitarian aid.

The group delivered humanitarian aid to people impacted by the war in Ukraine

“It’s something we will all remember forever. It was an emotional time, just seeing the look of gratitude on people’s faces, because they are fleeing a war zone and we’ve all seen the devastation which it has brought. They all came and shook our hands, saying ‘thank you.’

“The stuff we have delivered has gone to hospitals in Kyiv or areas where there are people who are fleeing and have nothing but the clothes on their backs. All sorts of things have gone to the right places.

“We all bought into it straight away and we are pleased we were able to do it. We’ve all grown as people because of it. Doing your little bit to try and help is so important in life.

“Lots of people are willing to help, but don’t get the opportunity, so we were lucky to be able to do it. Wigan Council have been unbelievably supportive of what I’ve been able to do on their behalf. One of our behaviours as an authority is about being kind and courageous.

“I wanted to take the message that we do care, from the people of Wigan and the North West.

“It was a team effort, with four rugby league, and Wigan lads, wanting to do their bit. We are all good friends, and, apart from Andy, all live within two minutes of each other.

“Mike had already told them we were going before we had accepted the offer, so that’s how good our friendship is. We all look out for each other, and he knew we wouldn’t let him down.

“We were all brought up with that team ethos through rugby league, and it played its part in the way we approached it and looked after each other.

“Me and Chris took one vehicle, while Mike and Andy were in the other. We had radio between us so we could keep regular contact, so we were having banter about things. We spoke about the good times we had.“For me and Chris, playing for St Helens, when you get into the derby matches, which are fiercely challenging, we regularly changed our route coming home from Knowsley Road because we were getting that much abuse from spectators.

“It was crazy, but just good, friendly banter. That passion and rivalry is what makes it. You take it into all aspects of your life.”

Lyon is Wigan Council’s assistant director for housing and environment, with the other members of the team representing Archdiocese of Liverpool, Wigan and Leigh College and Greenmount Projects.

The drive came about after the Archbishop of Liverpool, the Most Reverend Malcolm McMahon OP, called on people who live in the Archdiocese (which includes Wigan Borough) to donate essential items to help people in Ukraine.

A few days before the journey started, Lyon was awarded a BEM at the Town Hall.

“I received the Queen's honour medal on the Thursday, and then set off on our journey on the Sunday, so it was a whirlwind of a week for me,” he added.

“I got on the New Year’s Honours list in 2020 but the ceremony was cancelled three times because of Covid. So I asked if I could have my own investiture at the Town Hall, which meant 65 family and friends got to see me get it.

“It was a really special occasion for me. I accepted on behalf of all the people I work with. I’m really pleased with what I achieved in my rugby career, but I’ve also got really enjoyment out of working for Wigan Council.”

During his rugby career, Lyon played for Widnes and Warrington before joining St Helens in 1992, and started at fullback in the club’s Premiership final win over Wigan at Old Trafford at the conclusion of his debut season.

After departing the club in 1996, he also spent time in rugby union with a local team from his hometown.

Alongside all of that, he has always been involved with Wigan Council from an early age.

“When I played rugby it was semi-professional,” he explained.

“At the point where it went full-time, I was at the backend of my career. I had always worked for Wigan Council since I left school, so it was an easy decision to turn down a two year contract with Saints so then I could carry on doing a job I loved.

“I also ended up signing a deal with Orrell Rugby Union, and did that for three years as well.