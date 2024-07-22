Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Wigan Warriors assistant coach Lee Briers will return to Super League at the conclussion of the NRL 2024 season, expected to link up with St Helens.

Briers, 46, made the move Down Under to join Brisbane Broncos at the start of the 2023 season after a year working under Matt Peet at the Warriors.

He helped the Australian outfit to the 2023 Grand Final, falling short against NRL kings Penrith Panthers, and has been praised for his contribution since joining the club.

"We brought Lee here to the club because he has a great football brain and he knows what it takes to be part of a winning team," said head coach Kevin Walters.

"Lee and his family have also taken the opportunity to experience the Queensland lifestyle and enjoy what our state has to offer - he has a great attitude and is always fun to be around, with a list of good stories as long as your arm.

"We are looking forward to some more success with Lee over the next few months before he departs, and he will always be welcomed back here at the Broncos."

The former Warrington and Wigan assistant is being lined up to join Paul Wellens’ coaching staff at the Totally Wicked Stadium, having reportedly held discussions with St Helens regarding a potential move for 2025.

Briers, who made more than 400 appearances for Warrington Wolves and won 20 caps for Wales on the international stage, explained: "It's been a really tough decision to head back home but firstly I want to thank Kev and the Broncos for giving me this opportunity - it's not often that you get an English coach coming over and plying his trade in the NRL, so massive thanks to Kev and (CEO) Dave (Donaghy) and the club for taking a chance on me.

"I'm sad to be going but our family had to deal with some loss last year and the time is right now to go back home - we still have our daughter living in the UK and we do miss her, so the time is right to go back.

"We are forever grateful and we'll look back on these two years as one of the best experiences of our lives.”