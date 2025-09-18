Jake Bibby in action for Wigan Warriors in 2022

Former Wigan Warriors pair Jake Bibby and Jack Bibby will leave Huddersfield Giants at the end of the season, alongside Ireland international Aidan McGowan.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake, 29, and Jack, 23, who share the same surname but are of no relation, made the move to Huddersfield from Wigan together ahead of the 2023 season.

Jack’s move to Huddersfield was part of a swap deal that involved Sam Halsall also moving to the Giants, with Jake Wardle joining Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Utility-back Jake, who was born and raised in Wigan, came through the youth system at Salford Red Devils, making 80 appearances for Salford between 2015 and 2019, as well as featuring in their 2019 Grand Final defeat to St Helens at Old Trafford.

Jake joined his hometown club Wigan ahead of the 2020 season and spent three seasons with the Warriors, helping Matt Peet’s side defeat Huddersfield in the 2022 Challenge Cup final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Young forward Jack, meanwhile, came through the famed youth ranks at Wigan and registered a sole senior appearance for the Warriors, whilst appearing on loan and dual-registration for Oldham, Workington Town and Whitehaven.

After three years together at Huddersfield, the Bibbys will depart the Accu Stadium having made a combined 70 appearances for the Giants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake has registered 61 of those, with Jack making nine first-team appearances, as well as spending time on loan and dual-registration at Keighley Cougars, Bradford Bulls, Dewsbury Rams and Widnes Vikings.

Huddersfield have announced the former Wigan pair’s departures alongside that of fullback or winger McGowan ahead of their final game of the season on Friday night as Luke Robinson’s outfit travel to Leigh Leopards.

The Ireland international came through the Huddersfield academy and made his debut for the club in 2024, going on to make 17 first-team appearances, including seven this year.

McGowan, 23, has also spent time on loan with York Knights, Dewsbury Rams, Batley Bulldogs and Bradford Bulls during his time in Huddersfield’s first-team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement from the Giants read: “All of the players leave with the very best wishes of everyone at the club, and we wish them well in their future careers. They will forever be a part of the Giants family.”