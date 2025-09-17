Harvie Hill in action for Wigan Warriors

It has been confirmed that Harvie Hill will depart Wigan Warriors at the end of the season to take up a four-year contract with Hull FC.

The 22-year-old came through the famed youth ranks at Wigan and has gone on to make 48 appearances for the Warriors since making his first-team debut in 2022.

Hill featured in Wigan’s historic win over Penrith Panthers in the 2024 World Club Challenge at the Brick Community Stadium, whilst helping Matt Peet’s side win back-to-back League Leaders’ Shield medals in 2023 and 2024.

The Whitehaven-born forward will move on to pastures new at the season’s end, having put pen to paper on a long-term contract with Hull FC that will keep him at the MKM Stadium until the end of 2029.

“It’s been a privilege to play at this club for the last three years, and even longer in the academy,” said Hill.

"I’ve played with a group of players who have become friends for life, and I will cherish every moment, particularly the highs of winning trophies, especially the World Club Challenge win in 2024.

“Matt (Peet), along with Tommy (Leuluai), Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin), have been great coaches who have allowed me to develop my full potential, and I thank them for their hard work and dedication.

“Thank you to the supporters for the magnificent support from the stands, and I promise to give everything I have for the remaining games.”

Wigan coach Matt Peet has paid tribute to Hill for all of his efforts in a cherry and white jersey, having been with the club for eight years in total.

"Harvie has been an important part of our squad since breaking into the first team,” said Peet. “His game has developed due to his hard work and commitment.

“He is a very popular member of the squad, and his positive personality will be missed.

“I’d like to thank Harvie and his family for the part they have played since he joined the club as a 14-year-old.

“We are all committed to ensuring Harvie’s last few months with us are a positive experience, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Hull FC director of rugby Gareth Ellis believes the signing of Hill is a ‘real statement of intent’ from the Black and Whites.

"This is a real coup for us because Harvie is one of the most promising middles in the competition at the moment,” said Ellis.

“What struck me was how enthusiastic Harvie was about joining Hull FC based on what he has seen from the club this year. He seemed genuinely excited about the future of this club on the back of the conversations we’ve had about how we want to keep progressing.

“As we all know, Wigan’s academy is one of the best out there, so to be picking up one of their young forwards is a real statement of intent from Hull FC, especially where our pack is concerned, and I’m thrilled that Harvie will be a part of our journey in 2026 and onwards.”