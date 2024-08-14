Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rugby league legend and former Wigan Warriors fan favourite Steve Renouf has been inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame alongside a group of fellow icons of the game.

Renouf won the NRL Premiership four times with Brisbane Broncos across an illustrious 11-year career with the club, and is the leading try-scorer in Brisbane’s history.

He also represented Queensland and Australia on the game’s biggest stages.

He spent the final two seasons of his career at Wigan from 2000 to 2001, scoring 43 tries in 59 appearances for the side and making an impact in his short stint, establishing himself as a firm fan favourite.

The now 54-year-old was also named in the Super League Dream Team in both seasons he spent with Wigan, and is known as one of the sport’s greatest centres to play the game.

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess was also included in a list on Wednesday, becoming the first ever English representative to be part of the NRL Hall of Fame following his decorated career down under with South Sydney Rabbitohs, winning the 2014 Grand Final and picking up the Clive Churchill Medal for his heroic performance.

Legends Lionel Morgan, Les Boyd, Ben Elias, Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston, Billy Slater, Benji Marshall, Cooper Cronk and Greg Inglis have also been included.

“What an amazing group of players,” ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys AM told the NRL’s official website.

“All different, all deserving in their own right. This list of players includes some of the toughest, the most talented, the greatest players of their generations.”

He continued: “I’m in awe of this group of players and what they have each done in the game and for the game.

“This is the best of the best across several phenomenal eras. The group is full of Premiership winners, Dally M Medal winners, Clive Churchill Medal winners, Australia, New Zealand and England representatives.

“There are brilliant halves, powerful and durable forwards and gifted outside-backs. All of these players are exceptional.”

The formal inductions will be made in a special ceremony on Wednesday, August 21 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.