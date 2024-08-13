Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An extra date has been added for rugby league supporters to watch the groundbreaking Sam Tomkins documentary on the big screen later this month.

‘Tomkins, The Last Chance,’ presented by JAM Films, will return to Reel Cinemas in Chorley on Monday, August 26, following previous sold-out screenings for the Wigan legend’s untold story.

“The screenings have been incredibly popular and we’ve been really happy with the response,” said producer Joe Gardiner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The groundbreaking Sam Tomkins documentary is returning to the big screen in Chorley later this month

“The fans have really seemed to enjoy hearing and seeing from Sam in a way that they’ve never seen before.

“It gave us a lot of pride, but also excitement, to see so many people come along and to sell out in Chorley and in Hull was fantastic, and that’s led to us being able to put on more shows."

Since the launch of the documentary, the ex-England captain has returned to the field in a bid to help former club Catalans Dragons to the Grand Final under Steve McNamara in a rollercoaster season for the Perpignan-based side.

Gardiner continued: “We were all really excited to see Sam come out of retirement. As you’ll see in the documentary, he has a real winning mentality, and a winning attitude, and when he saw that Catalans were struggling a bit on the field, he was asked to come out of retirement to help for another push for the Grand Final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Super League is a much better place with Sam in it and I’m sure fans will agree that it’s good for the game to have a player like Sam back in Super League.”

The extra documentary screening in Chorley will start at 7:30pm, with tickets available online.

“There’s no better place to watch a film than on the big screen. It’s been historic for the game to have a film in the cinemas,” Gardiner added.

“We’ve also had some top names come along like Josh Charnley, Tommy Makinson and Scott Taylor, and they’ve all absolutely loved it and hopefully rugby league fans can come along later in August.

“I’d recommend that fans don’t miss this chance to watch one of Wigan’s famous sons and in the place where it all started for him in Chorley.”