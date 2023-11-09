Former Wigan Warriors Grand Final winner extends illustrious career into 21st season

A two-time Wigan Warriors Grand Final winner has extended his career into his 21st professional season.

Hard-hitting back-rower Harrison Hansen has penned a new 12-month deal with Toulouse Olympique for the 2024 Championship campaign.

The Auckland-born forward enjoyed a 10-year spell with the club, having made his debut in 2004. He became an established first team player the following season with a breakthrough campaign, making 28 appearances.

Hansen played 242 games in cherry and white, winning two Challenge Cups including the double in 2013, before making the switch to Salford under the influence of then-owner Marwan Koukash.

He later had spells with Leigh and Widnes before linking up with Sylvain Houles’ French outfit in 2020, winning promotion to Super League for 2022 before suffering relegation.

The Toulouse captain has made close to 500 professional appearances to date and could hit the milestone next season following his extended contract.

“I am very happy to have extended my adventure with Toulouse,” the dual-international said.

“Me and my family love Toulouse and the French way of life. I'm lucky that my body is still in good condition, I still enjoy playing with this group.

“I want to continue to help grow the club and I will do everything possible to get back to the Super League.”

Houles added: “Harrison is a true legend of our sport, who surprises us every year.