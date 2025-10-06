Martin Gleeson in action for Wigan Warriors in 2010

Former Wigan Warriors Grand Final winner Martin Gleeson has returned to rugby union with Bath, becoming the club’s new backs and attack coach with immediate effect.

The 45-year-old has spent the last two years as an assistant coach to Sam Burgess at Warrington Wolves, but recently left his role by mutual agreement.

Gleeson has now made a return to rugby union, having previously been at Wasps and was England attack coach from 2021 to early 2023.

The former Great Britain and England rugby league international joins head of rugby Johann van Graan’s backroom staff at the reigning Prem champions following the departure of Lee Blackett to England’s coaching set-up.

"We are excited that Martin has joined our journey, and we are looking forward to what he will add to this team of ours,” said van Graan.

Gleeson enjoyed a decorated career in rugby league, having made more than 350 career appearances for Swinton Lions, Huddersfield Giants, St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors, Hull FC and Salford City Reds, whilst winning 36 international caps in total for Great Britain and England.

The Wigan-born centre won a Super League title and Challenge Cup with Saints before helping Wigan win the Super League Grand Final under Michael Maguire’s stewardship in 2010.

Gleeson represented Great Britain in three Tri-Nations tournaments and was part of the England side that reached the Rugby League World Cup semi-finals in 2008.

The former Lancashire representative was named in the Super League Dream Team on two occasions and then captained Salford in the latter stages of his playing career.

Gleeson is looking forward to returning to the 15-a-side code in a coaching capacity with Bath, heading up the club’s backs and attack.

"What’s not to get excited about?” said Gleeson. “I have been watching with a keen eye the team that Johann has put together and the journey they have been on over these last couple of years.

"There are a lot of people here that I already know, so that was a big factor behind me coming here, and I am really looking to build on what Lee (Blackett) has put in place.”

