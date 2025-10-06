Dylan Kelly-Duffy of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors academy product Dylan Kelly-Duffy will join Rochdale Hornets ahead of the 2026 season.

The young forward joined the Warriors’ scholarship programme back in 2020 alongside his twin brother Trent, who has already sealed a move to Swinton Lions for next season.

Dylan has now followed his brother in departing the Warriors, and having enjoyed a spell on loan with Rochdale in 2025, he will re-join the Hornets on a permanent basis, having signed a one-year contract.

Neither of the Kelly-Duffy twins registered a senior appearance for Wigan, but both have gained first-team experience in the lower tiers.

Dylan featured three times for Swinton at the start of 2025 before linking up with Rochdale on loan in July, going on to make seven appearances for the club.

Kelly-Duffy, who was part of Wigan’s Academy Grand Final-winning side in 2024, says it was an easy decision to put pen to paper on a deal with the Hornets.

"I’m buzzing to be joining Rochdale for the 2026 season," Kelly-Duffy said.

"I can’t wait to get into pre-season and meet all the boys. I really enjoyed my loan spell at the back end of last season, so when I got the offer to stay for next year, it was an easy decision for me to make."

Providing all goes to plan, Kelly-Duffy will form part of a Rochdale side in a 21-team league in 2026, with the Championship and League 1 competitions set to merge into one division.

Hornets chairman Andy Mazey is pleased to welcome Kelly-Duffy back to the Crown Oil Arena.

"We are absolutely delighted to bring Dylan to the club on a permanent basis,” said Mazey.

“He’s a product of a fantastic system, and a typically Wigan tough forward, who doesn’t take a backward step.

“He made a real impact when we brought him in on loan this year, playing in the back-row and quickly earning a reputation as a no-nonsense, go-forward player.

“He fits the profile we are looking for. Dylan’s best years are ahead of him, and he just wants to work hard, train hard and play hard.

“Gary Thornton (head coach) is really looking forward to coaching him again, and we are excited to see him develop in what will be an improved environment in 2026.”