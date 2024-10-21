Former Wigan Warriors half-back Jarrod Sammut included in 14-player departure list from Bradford Bulls
The Malta international returned to Odsal for his second stint midway through the year on loan from Workington Town, but has not been offered new terms to remain with the club for 2025.
At 37, he now enters the open market for next year, having previously featured for the likes of Penrith Panthers, London Broncos, Wakefield, Leigh and Barrow.
Sammut also made 13 appearances for Wigan Warriors in 2019, and left the club with a year remaining on his contract.
Wigan’s Harvey Makin has also been included in Bradford’s departure list, returning to his parent club after 11 appearances for the West Yorkshire outfit.
The 20-year-old prop is yet to make his senior bow for the Warriors, but did make his Super League debut with London Broncos on loan earlier this year, with seven appearances from the bench for the capital outfit.
