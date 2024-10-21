Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A move for former Wigan Warriors star John Bateman is reportedly being considered by NRL club Manly Sea Eagles, with his future at Wests Tigers up in the air.

Bateman, 31, returned to Super League midway through the 2024 campaign to link up with Warrington Wolves on loan with reports that he had fallen out with Tigers boss Benji Marshall, which prompted the transfer.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Manly Sea Eagles are considering a move for the England international, although a formal approach is yet to be made.

Bateman is currently preparing to face Samoa in a two-match Test series in Shaun Wane’s England squad, with games in Wigan and Leeds.

He has two years remaining on his contract with Wests Tigers, but his future is reportedly in doubt with club bosses willing to allow the back-rower to depart Leichhardt.

The Bradford-born forward won two Grand Finals with Wigan in 2016 and 2018, and amassed close to 200 appearances across two stints, having also played for Canberra Raiders in the NRL, reaching the 2019 Grand Final.

He returned to Australia ahead of the 2023 campaign with the Tigers on a four-year deal, and is believed to be on a contract worth around $650,000 (£330,000) per-season.

Bateman previously stated that he would honour his contract, but has been named among a group of players that the club are willing to let go if deals can be found elsewhere – with Manly reportedly interested in the experienced forward.

It is also believed that the Tigers are willing to chip in to his salary should he secure a move to a rival club.