Former Wigan Warriors head coach Michael Maguire lands major Origin role

Ex-Warriors boss Michael Maguire has been appointed New South Wales head coach ahead of the 2024 State of Origin series down under.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Maguire will become the 16th coach of the Blues following the end of Brad Fittler’s six-year tenure.

He has coached more than 300 games across stints with Wigan, South Sydney and Wests Tigers, winning the 2010 Super League title and the 2011 Challenge Cup with the Warriors, as well as the 2014 NRL Premiership with the Rabbitohs.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Wigan boss Michael Maguire had landed the New South Wales job in Australia

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 49-year-old recently left his position in charge of New Zealand on the international scene just weeks after steering the side to a historic 30-0 Pacific Cup final win over world champions Australia – the Kangaroos’ biggest-ever test defeat.

He had led the Kiwis for the last six years as head coach.

Former Warrington Wolves, Melbourne Storm and South Sydney star Matt King has joined Maguire’s high performance team at the Blues alongside John Cartwright (Brisbane Broncos) and Brett White (Gold Coast Titans).

On the appointment, Maguire said: “The Blues jersey is everything and we will ensure that we foster an environment that allows everyone to perform at their very best.

"Leadership and culture will be critical to do this.

“Just as important will be bringing everyone along the journey with us, and by that I literally mean everyone, from the front office to the volunteer in Bourke and the thousands of junior footy players who idolise the Blues and are passionate about Origin.