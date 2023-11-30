News you can trust since 1853
Former Wigan Warriors head coach Michael Maguire lands major Origin role

Ex-Warriors boss Michael Maguire has been appointed New South Wales head coach ahead of the 2024 State of Origin series down under.
By Josh McAllister
Published 30th Nov 2023, 09:58 GMT
Maguire will become the 16th coach of the Blues following the end of Brad Fittler’s six-year tenure.

He has coached more than 300 games across stints with Wigan, South Sydney and Wests Tigers, winning the 2010 Super League title and the 2011 Challenge Cup with the Warriors, as well as the 2014 NRL Premiership with the Rabbitohs.

Ex-Wigan boss Michael Maguire had landed the New South Wales job in AustraliaEx-Wigan boss Michael Maguire had landed the New South Wales job in Australia
The 49-year-old recently left his position in charge of New Zealand on the international scene just weeks after steering the side to a historic 30-0 Pacific Cup final win over world champions Australia – the Kangaroos’ biggest-ever test defeat.

He had led the Kiwis for the last six years as head coach.

Former Warrington Wolves, Melbourne Storm and South Sydney star Matt King has joined Maguire’s high performance team at the Blues alongside John Cartwright (Brisbane Broncos) and Brett White (Gold Coast Titans).

On the appointment, Maguire said: “The Blues jersey is everything and we will ensure that we foster an environment that allows everyone to perform at their very best.

"Leadership and culture will be critical to do this.

“Just as important will be bringing everyone along the journey with us, and by that I literally mean everyone, from the front office to the volunteer in Bourke and the thousands of junior footy players who idolise the Blues and are passionate about Origin.

“Everyone has a part to play and I want everyone across the state to feel a part of the Blues Origin campaign.”

