News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Kruise Leeming says Wigan 'will bring the best out of me' as he details Luke Thompson chat before joining champions

Kruise Leeming believes Wigan Warriors is the perfect club to bring the best out of his performances as the new recruit admits: “I’m still not where I want to be as a player.”
By Josh McAllister
Published 30th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Leeming has amassed close to 200 Super League appearances to date across stints with Huddersfield and Leeds, while he also enjoyed a short spell in the NRL this year with the Gold Coast Titans.

Read More
Tiaki Chan reveals which ex-Warriors stars he turned to for advice ahead of 'sur...

Despite his successes, including the 2020 Challenge Cup and leading the Rhinos to the Grand Final in 2022 – defeating Wigan in the semis – Leeming insists his best is yet to come.

Ex-Leeds captain Kruise Leeming has joined Wigan on a four-year dealEx-Leeds captain Kruise Leeming has joined Wigan on a four-year deal
Ex-Leeds captain Kruise Leeming has joined Wigan on a four-year deal
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m still not where I want to be as a player and I think Wigan will bring the best out of me, I genuinely believe that,” Leeming said.

“I’m excited to see what I can become and I’m excited to be challenged as well.

“Sometimes in the past and talking to different people, challenges can be daunting.

“But I’m excited to get stuck into some new drills and some sessions that I’ve never done before and get better and that’s where the growth will come.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m really excited about this next era in my life, this next stage.

"I think my career so far has been perfect in terms of leading me where I need to be at this time.”

Leeming is joined by fellow new recruit and England international Luke Thompson in returning from Australia to join Matt Peet’s squad, with the 28-year-old forward having played four seasons with Canterbury Bulldogs in the NRL.

Detailing the first Wigan-related chat the pair had following a clash down under, Leeming said: “Luke Thompson and I have spoken a lot more than we have done in the past.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When we were over in the NRL, the deal wasn’t quite done then I don’t think for him to come back.

“I played against him in the last regular game and I was trying to egg him on to come.

“We had a bit of a talk on the field after.

“He asked if I was going and I told him that I was and that I had heard good things about the club and to make sure you come.”

Related topics:Kruise LeemingWiganNRLLeedsHuddersfieldSuper League