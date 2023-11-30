Kruise Leeming says Wigan 'will bring the best out of me' as he details Luke Thompson chat before joining champions

Kruise Leeming believes Wigan Warriors is the perfect club to bring the best out of his performances as the new recruit admits: “I’m still not where I want to be as a player.”

Leeming has amassed close to 200 Super League appearances to date across stints with Huddersfield and Leeds, while he also enjoyed a short spell in the NRL this year with the Gold Coast Titans.

Despite his successes, including the 2020 Challenge Cup and leading the Rhinos to the Grand Final in 2022 – defeating Wigan in the semis – Leeming insists his best is yet to come.

“I’m still not where I want to be as a player and I think Wigan will bring the best out of me, I genuinely believe that,” Leeming said.

“I’m excited to see what I can become and I’m excited to be challenged as well.

“Sometimes in the past and talking to different people, challenges can be daunting.

“But I’m excited to get stuck into some new drills and some sessions that I’ve never done before and get better and that’s where the growth will come.

“I’m really excited about this next era in my life, this next stage.

"I think my career so far has been perfect in terms of leading me where I need to be at this time.”

Leeming is joined by fellow new recruit and England international Luke Thompson in returning from Australia to join Matt Peet’s squad, with the 28-year-old forward having played four seasons with Canterbury Bulldogs in the NRL.

Detailing the first Wigan-related chat the pair had following a clash down under, Leeming said: “Luke Thompson and I have spoken a lot more than we have done in the past.

“When we were over in the NRL, the deal wasn’t quite done then I don’t think for him to come back.

“I played against him in the last regular game and I was trying to egg him on to come.

“We had a bit of a talk on the field after.