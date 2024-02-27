News you can trust since 1853
Former Wigan Warriors pair head out on Super League loans

Former Wigan Warriors pair Matty Russell and Joe Bullock have both headed out on short-term Super League loans from Warrington Wolves.
By Josh McAllister
Published 27th Feb 2024, 12:01 GMT
The duo have linked up with Tony Smith’s Hull outfit on short-term agreements to help cover a long list of suspensions and injuries at the MKM Stadium, with up to 14 first-team players unavailable for this weekend’s round three fixture against London Broncos.

Scotland international winger Russell, 30, returns to Hull for his second loan spell, having joined the club during his debut season with the Warriors in 2012.

Ex-Wigan prop Joe Bullock has made a short-term Super League loan moveEx-Wigan prop Joe Bullock has made a short-term Super League loan move
He has amassed over 200 career appearances, having played for Wigan, Hull, Warrington, Toronto Wolfpack, Leigh and Toulouse to date.

Meanwhile Bullock, 31, is yet to feature under Sam Burgess in 2024, with one appearance on dual-registration with Widnes.

The Blackpool-born prop forward made 59 appearances in cherry & white between 2019 and 2021, including the 2020 Grand Final defeat to St Helens.

His current Warrington contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

