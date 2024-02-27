Former Wigan Warriors pair head out on Super League loans
and live on Freeview channel 276
The duo have linked up with Tony Smith’s Hull outfit on short-term agreements to help cover a long list of suspensions and injuries at the MKM Stadium, with up to 14 first-team players unavailable for this weekend’s round three fixture against London Broncos.
Scotland international winger Russell, 30, returns to Hull for his second loan spell, having joined the club during his debut season with the Warriors in 2012.
He has amassed over 200 career appearances, having played for Wigan, Hull, Warrington, Toronto Wolfpack, Leigh and Toulouse to date.
Meanwhile Bullock, 31, is yet to feature under Sam Burgess in 2024, with one appearance on dual-registration with Widnes.
The Blackpool-born prop forward made 59 appearances in cherry & white between 2019 and 2021, including the 2020 Grand Final defeat to St Helens.
His current Warrington contract expires at the end of the current campaign.