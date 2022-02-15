Despite never actually being caught, Ollie Wilkes, who played for the club in 2006, has opened on the issue in order to stop others making the same mistakes.

In an interview with ITV, he spoke about how he ended up taking a banned substance for the first time.

He said: “I used to see people who I was as good as, but then all of a sudden they would come back after a pre-season massive. I'd never say what club, what name.

Ollie Wilkes

“At one stage I thought to myself: 'How am I going to compete with that person knowing they're doing what they're doing?'

“This was before I tried it myself. You knew that someone was using something, and you knew you were as good as them, but they'd be getting picked. You think to yourself: 'Is that what I have to do to, to get in the team? Do I have to take something?'

“I signed for Whitehaven, and I was only training two times a week, and they'd offered me alright money and I thought to myself: 'Should I have some, see what all the fuss is about?'

“So, I tried a performance enhancing drug, a banned one, and six weeks into the season I got a phone call off Wigan, to sign. I thought to myself: 'Well', It worked.'

“I grew up as a Wigan fan and when I got the phone call that day, it was like all my dreams come true. Did I feel guilty that I had taken something that was illegal in sport? Or was it like: 'Well about time?’

“I didn't know what to think. It's like it's got me there, or did it?' You know, was I going to be playing that well that year to get seen and picked anyway, I don't know, but I know I was bigger and stronger.”